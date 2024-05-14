Asian Art Exhibition opens at Bellevue City Hall 

The City of Bellevue kicked off Asian Heritage Month with a vibrant Asian Art Exhibition reception at City Hall on May 8. The event attracted 125 participants and started with a captivating performance by Japan Creative Arts (School of Taiko).

Bellevue Councilmembers Janice Zahn, Conrad Lee, and curator Mami Shimomura spoke— highlighting the significance of the month-long exhibition. The event also featured a showcase of the latest designer dresses by Luly Yang.

Guests enjoyed food from Chinatown-International District favorites Tai Tung, Kau Kau, and Jade Garden restaurants. The Asian Art exhibition, featuring approximately 30 pieces from Pacific Northwest Asian artists, is open to the public and free of charge.

Art enthusiasts can admire works on loan from various artists, including contributions from Braseth/Woodside, Greg Kucera, and Traver Galleries.