Vietnamese-inspired snack startup

Huy-Liêm Nguyen, the founder of Khám Phá, graduated on Friday alongside 15 other emerging brands from the Embark business accelerator program, a collaboration between Founded Outdoors and REI Path Ahead Ventures.

Khám Phá specializes in crafting Vietnamese-inspired performance snacks tailored to fuel trail adventurers.

“We believe that food plays a crucial role in fueling adventures and connecting us with diverse cultures,” said Nguyen. “As I graduate from the accelerator program… I am excited to continue growing Khám Phá and sharing our mission with a wider audience.”

Founded in 2020, Founded Outdoors and REI Path Ahead Ventures’ Embark program is dedicated to supporting founders of color, including Black, Indigenous, Latina/o/x, Asian American, and Pacific Islander entrepreneurs. Each participating company, including Khám Phá, receives a $10,000 equity-free grant to kickstart their business endeavors. Beyond financial support, founders gain access to a supportive community of peers and mentors, facilitating their growth within the outdoor industry.