Rotary panel delves into PNW’s growing relationship with South Asia

SEATTLE — Rotarians gathered on April 17 together for an insightful panel discussion on the deepening connections between the Pacific Northwest and South Asia. The event boasted a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Consular General of India Prakash Gupta, Dr. Radhika Govindrajan from the University of Washington, and Professor Sital Kalantry, JD, representing the Seattle University School of Law. Moderating the conversation was Mark Gantar.

The discussion spanned a wide range of topics, from cultural exchanges to economic partnerships and educational initiatives. Gupta opened the floor with a glimpse into India’s recent economic strides, citing an annualized GDP growth rate of 8.4%. He highlighted the significance of investments from major players like Boeing, poised to deliver 200 planes to India in the near future, further solidifying the bond between the Pacific Northwest and India.

Kalantry echoed these sentiments, highlighting the current zenith of Indo-U.S. relations. She shared that bilateral trade between the two nations soared to $133 billion in 2022, with the U.S. emerging as India’s foremost trading partner.

Govindrajan shed light on local efforts to foster ties with South Asia, emphasizing language programs at the University of Washington aimed at teaching languages such as Urdu and Hindi. These initiatives not only promote cultural understanding but also enhance the ability of healthcare providers to serve diverse communities effectively.

The panelists expressed a collective vision of nurturing a robust bridge between Seattle and India, fostering collaboration as both regions continue to evolve. Gupta revealed plans for an academic exchange program recently approved by the Indian government. This initiative will enable U.S. universities to collaborate with Indian institutions on cutting-edge research in Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and other frontier technologies.

During the audience Q&A session, attention turned to incorporating Indian arts and culture into the fabric of Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Gupta hinted at a potential collaboration with the University of Washington for an Indian Culture Week, slated to showcase various aspects of Indian culture, including food, art, films, music, and history, tentatively scheduled for October.