In solo concert film, Suga/Agust-D does best when collaborating with other artists

By Kai Curry

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

In case you missed it (you probably didn’t), BTS, the record-breaking K-Pop boy band, took a hiatus last year and the Korean popular music industry is reeling. To fill in the gap, some of the members, such as Min Yoongi (known as Suga when with BTS and known as Agust D when solo) have taken on independent projects. The concert film, “SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL” (yes, quite a mouthful), released April 10, marks a culmination of Suga’s efforts.

The concert in question was the last of a world tour by Agust D, where he showed off tunes he wrote during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown for a second mixtape named “D2.” Hit songs, which he lead with, include “Haegum” and “Daechwita.” According to what Suga has said in interviews, he felt that, separate from BTS, he had more freedom to express himself. Similarly to BTS, the songs are smooth, readily likable, catchy, and vary from Korean hip hop to ballads.

If the BTS members were the dwarves from “Snow White,” then Suga is “Sleepy.” He is known for always being tired. This I can 100% vouch for after watching this movie. Within, let’s say three songs, he looks like he is ready to topple. By midway, it was painful—the sweat was streaming off of him, his eyes were half shut, and I was dying for someone to give him a sofa. His efforts to adorably push back his sopping wet artfully styled hair were futile and apparently the tea he was carrying around on stage was doing absolutely nothing for him. For a solo artist, I found this, ummm, a bit lacking in the oomph required to hold down a show by oneself.

Understandably, following as this tour does on the heels of BTS’s going into hibernation, Agust D felt it worthwhile to invite several members of BTS to join him on stage for their own cameos. RM, Jimin, and Jung Kook each took part in one tune each (sorry, what’s the best word for a hip hop song?). In addition, several other songs had featured artists, male and female. It was when his former (current?) band mates were with him, though, that so-called Agust D, who is still very much Suga, really shone. His face lights up as soon as they enter. The first time, he actually ran across the stage to welcome his friend. Each time a bro hug was given. It was sweet and also a little bit too indicative of the fact that Suga can’t do Agust D by himself except in the studio.

Let me be clear. The songs are great. They are polished and interesting. For live in concert, a little too polished. I would have liked to see him get raw. Instead, he seemed to be following the script by rote, something perhaps he learned too well with BTS, which can be likened at least a little to some of the boy bands put out by Disney. There has been some controversy surrounding the way these bands are managed (that is to say, tightly), and I think it shows here when one of them tries to go solo. I’m sure he will grow into it. Interestingly, although he says at the beginning of the movie that, in his opinion, a good performer should be able to “do it all”—sing, dance, play an instrument, everything possible to entertain (Suga/Agust D can do all of these)—yet he dances almost not at all during this concert. Nothing beyond some swaying and typical hip hop moves. None of the synchronized dance sequences we might have come to expect.

The backup dancers do the dancing. They also do some weird, futuristic things, such as carry Agust D onstage while they are dressed in gray sort of hoodies that mask their faces. Sometimes Agust D is shouting about how much he wants fame. Other times, he is surrounded by people with their phones flashing in his face as they manically take photos of their idol. Once in a while, he settles down for a ballad, and maybe smiles once or twice or takes a look out at the crowd. The set is minimalistic to the max, you can hardly see the band, it’s definitely Agust D’s show. If he is your fave, then you have unlimited access to him for the entire movie (he describes himself as “accommodating” to his fans). His signature move—very long tongue twisters in one breath—never fails to impress (although if you are familiar, certain languages lend themselves to this).

I wish he talked more. In other words, I wish this was more of a documentary film than a pure concert film. It would have been great to hear more from him, and to see more of his experience while touring—you know, scenes of set up, scenes of travel, scenes of take down, scenes of interacting with fans, having a bite to eat, talking to the fam back home, whateva! He only says a couple of things and apart from that, it’s song after song after song. Again, if that’s what you want, then that’s what you absolutely get and one cannot fault the generosity of it. The special effects are also minimal—some lasers and some computer screens. The one time he has a “set” of sorts, a (fake) piano (it’s an electronic piano inside of a wooden-esque piano frame), with a cut glass whiskey set on top, he kind of ruins the effect by placing his plastic teacup next to it.

What I would have loved is if the entire thing were more casual (teacup and no expensive whiskey). If I felt like I was just hanging out at a karaoke bar with him. That would have been amazing. Instead, it’s too clean, and “Sleepy” does not have the energy required to hold down a stage by himself. The cameos were fun, but I didn’t want that to be the only time he woke up. He lets the audience take over a few too many times (as if he just needs the break), and doesn’t interact with them more than yelling “Jump!” and “Are you ready?!” or along those lines. What I really want to know, though, is how do they get the globes everyone in the audience is holding to light up the same colors at the same time? This will be the question I take to my grave.

Kai can be reached at info@nwasianweekly.com.