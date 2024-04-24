California city appoints Brian Bubar as police chief

The City of San Pablo, California has formally appointed Police Captain Brian Bubar, a 21-year veteran of the San Pablo Police Department, as its next Police Chief.

He will be the first Asian-American police chief since the city’s incorporation in 1948 when he starts in the new role on May 1.

San Pablo City Manager Matt Rodriguez called Bubar “a dedicated law enforcement professional who understands the importance of community engagement practices, progressive law enforcement training…He further understands the importance of law enforcement in connecting with our community to build trust, and to make it more safer, and prosperous for the future.”

Bubar was selected from a field of 13 applicants to succeed former Chief Ron Raman, who retired in December. Bubar has been serving as interim chief.