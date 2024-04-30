Biden honors contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joseph R. Biden Jr. proclaimed May 2024 as Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, recognizing the contributions and resilience of these communities in shaping the United States. In a statement released on Tuesday, Biden highlighted the rich history and invaluable impact of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) heritage on American society. He commended the ingenuity, perseverance, and diverse talents of individuals from these communities, emphasizing their significant roles in various sectors including arts, journalism, healthcare, and technology.

Addressing ongoing challenges, Biden condemned racism, harassment, and hate crimes targeting individuals of AA and NHPI heritage. He reaffirmed the administration’s dedication to combatting hate-fueled violence and promoting gun safety measures.

Biden concluded by urging all Americans to commemorate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month through educational programs and activities, emphasizing the nation’s ongoing pursuit of equality and inclusivity.