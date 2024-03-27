The Bachelorette casts Jenn Tran as first Asian American lead

The long-running hit ABC reality dating series—The Bachelorette—announced its first Asian American lead. After 20 seasons, Jenn Tran will make franchise history in that role.

Tran, who was eliminated before hometown week on Joey Graziadei’s now-concluded 28th season of The Bachelor, was announced as the season 21 Bachelorette lead during Graziadei’s three-hour After the Final Rose live finale on Monday night.

“It’s incredible, and I feel so, so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian American Bachelorette in this franchise,” said Tran. “Growing up, I always wanted to see Asian representation on TV, and I feel like it was really sparse.”

In a press release from ABC, the network described the 26-year-old Tran as “a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is. When she’s not studying, Tran loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.”