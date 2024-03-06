Michael Lee to lead Museum of Chinese in America

NEW YORK — The Museum of Chinese in America Board of Trustees on Tuesday named Michael Lee as its next president, effective April 1.

Lee will replace Nina Curley, who has served as interim executive director of the Museum since April of 2023.

Eric Lee, board co-chair, said “Michael’s connection to the community, diverse background and long-term vision make him the perfect individual to lead this institution going forward as it embarks on a new chapter in its journey.”

Lee will be taking the helm of the Museum at a crucial time in its history. The Museum will continue to tell the story of the Chinese experience in the United States through exhibitions, programming and collections. In addition, with the recent purchase of its home at 215 Centre Street, the Museum can ensure a larger, permanent space to expand on its mission in its original birthplace and community.

“As a third-generation Chinese American from New York, being entrusted with the opportunity to develop a museum just a few blocks away from where my grandparents raised my father and cared for me in my early years is a tremendous honor,” said Michael. “I eagerly anticipate transforming it into a space that my children and future generations will cherish visiting.”

The previous director, Nancy Yao, left last year after the Smithsonian Institution named her founding director of its American Women’s History Museum.

Yao withdrew from the job before starting, after an inquiry into how she had handled sexual harassment claims while leading the Museum of Chinese in America. (The museum settled three wrongful-termination lawsuits from employees who claimed they were fired in retaliation for reporting the sexual misconduct.) When she left the Smithsonian, Yao cited family issues that required her attention.

A native New Yorker with family roots in Chinatown, Michael Lee previously served as the Director of Development at the Committee of 100, he lives in Brooklyn with his wife Grace and three children—Connor, Maxwell, and Annisa.