Lunar New Year is now a recognized holiday in WA

OLYMPIA — In a historic move celebrating diversity and cultural richness, members of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities joined Gov. Jay Inslee as he signed House Bill 2209 on Wednesday.

Sponsored by state Rep. My-Linh Thai, this legislation establishes Lunar New Year as a recognized holiday in Washington.

“This is a momentous occasion for inclusivity and understanding,” said Rep. Thai, who immigrated to Washington as a Vietnamese refugee. “Lunar New Year is a time of joy, family reunions, and traditions shared by billions worldwide. Recognizing this day sends a clear signal to future generations that their heritage is respected and celebrated.”

The passage of HB 2209 builds upon previous efforts, including House Resolution 4604 and House Resolution 4660 passed in 2023 and 2024 to celebrate Lunar New Year.