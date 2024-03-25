COVID-19 success stories and the CDC’s latest guidance

By Kai Curry

Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, there have been notable successes and learnings in our ongoing battle against the virus. The Asian Weekly recently conducted interviews with local Asian Americans who had managed to avoid contracting COVID-19 until recently. While some individuals did experience breakthrough infections despite their best efforts and vaccination status, there were also encouraging stories of individuals remaining COVID-free, even amidst travel and social interactions.

As of last year, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) calculated that half or more than half of the United States population had been infected with COVID-19. Since then, those numbers have inched forward. As of Feb. 2024, we are still hovering around 60% to 70% of people in the U.S. who have had the primary vaccination series; then the figures drop drastically when it comes to boosters, with around 30% of Washington state residents keeping up with boosters, more so if they are aged over 65 years.

In light of these statistics, the recent updates from the CDC regarding COVID-19 isolation protocols are of paramount importance. The agency has transitioned away from the previous recommendation of isolating for five days, even for mild to no symptoms. They now advise individuals to just remain at home until they are fever-free for 24 hours and their symptoms have been improving for the same duration. This means the isolation period may vary between individuals. Moreover, the new guidance emphasizes the importance of masking and maintaining physical distance during the subsequent five days to minimize the risk of transmitting the virus.

CDC Director Mandy Cohen said, “Our goal here is to continue to protect those at risk from severe illness while also reassuring folks that these recommendations are simple, clear, easy to understand, and can be followed.” Cohen underscored the critical role of vaccination in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, highlighting data that revealed over 95% of people hospitalized for COVID-19 during the recent winter had not received the latest booster.

With the new changes, it is even more critical for individuals to take initiative in protecting themselves, whether that be frequent handwashing, masking, staying up-to-date with vaccines, or all the above. Most recently, those aged 65 and older are recommended to get an additional updated 2023-2024 COVID-19 vaccine dose for enhanced protection.

The stories shared by our interviewees resonate deeply with the broader narrative of the pandemic.

Eric P, for instance, remains COVID-19-free—he has not changed his hygiene habits since last year (during the pandemic). He has even traveled since we last checked in. Eric and his new wife traveled to New York and to Spain for their wedding and honeymoon, interacted with a lot of people, yet did not catch the bug.

“While we were [in Spain], we still wore a mask and practiced standard safety precautions,” Eric said. “Though we did dine at many restaurants, we were both vaccinated recently with COVID-19 boosters and did not feel too worried about COVID-19.”

Conversely, Lisa Soranaka’s experience serves as a sobering reminder of the vulnerability that persists without the latest booster, as she recounts her battle with a breakthrough infection despite maintaining stringent health habits.

“A few of my students came to class with COVID-19 late last year,” Lisa said (although she emphasized that she felt secure that her students in general were following wise health precautions). She said some of her students were not as careful as they were previously.

“I think I had several people who had caught it but didn’t realize they had it yet and I was just too close, and since I’m on medication that is an immunosuppressant now, I just couldn’t avoid it.”

Dustin Lee, a medical professional, provides invaluable insights into the ongoing challenges faced by frontline workers and the necessity of maintaining mid-pandemic habits to prevent reinfection.

“Even when my hospital relaxed some of the policies in non-patient areas, I kept my mask on.” Dustin caught the coronavirus during a trip home. He was also up to date on his shots, but had missed that last booster.

Yifei Tan, another of our prior interviewees, remains COVID-19 free. He attributes his so-far-so-good streak of not catching COVID-19 to maintaining what might be considered a state of high alert to some. He and his family do not go out much, always mask, wash hands, and disinfect surfaces (and groceries!)—maintaining the same habits as when the pandemic was at its height. Yifei is fully vaccinated and boosted.

James Lee held out until our survey when he tested positive for COVID-19.

“I’ve been taking the same precautions as usual, but unfortunately, my job has tightened their work in-person rules and I caught the virus from a co-worker, which I am not happy about.”

While some respondents expressed a slight relaxation in their personal habits, there’s a shared sentiment of cautious optimism among our interviewees. Lisa advocates for a balance between social engagement and responsible behavior, emphasizing the ripple effect of individual choices on community well-being.

Additionally, it’s essential to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and follow safety rules. As companies switch back to in-person work and as people become more relaxed, it’s crucial to keep up-to-date with the vaccines and get booster shots when it’s time, so one can lower the risks of being severely ill if they happen to catch the virus By getting vaccinated, being careful and following health guidelines, we can all help stop COVID-19 from spreading and make our communities safer and healthier.

Also, the new CDC guidance says it’s important to get tested if you have symptoms of a respiratory illness. Getting tested early can help you get treatment quickly, which lowers the chances of getting very sick and spreading the illness to others. By making testing a regular part of staying safe and acting responsibly, we can make sure we’re better protected against COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

It is important to note that the Washington State DOH just announced updated guidance for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses on March 18, 2024. While much of DOH’s new guidance is similar to recent updates announced by CDC, it has additional recommendations on how to prevent spreading respiratory illnesses after someone becomes infected, as well as how to protect people with weakened immune systems and others at higher risk of severe illness. You can read the full updated guidance in this link: https://doh.wa.gov/emergencies/covid-19/prevent-spreading-respiratory-viruses

