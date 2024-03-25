CAPAA Golden Celebration

The Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA) held its Golden Celebration, commemorating 50 years of service to the Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities statewide on Saturday.

The dinner and awards ceremony at Highline College emceed by Cheryl Lee celebrated individuals who have significantly contributed to the success of CAPAA’s mission and given back to their communities.

Northwest Asian Weekly publisher Assunta Ng received the Lifetime Achievement Award along with Kelly Wicker, the deputy chief of staff for Gov. Jay inslee.

The Vanguard Award went to Sili Savusa, and the Unsung Heroes Award went to Duc Tan, Pam Tajima Praeger, Queena Tupou, Shomya Tripathy, and Dr. Khamph Southisombath.

Asia Pacific Cultural Center provided the dinner, and live entertainment by a variety of professional performers.

Surprise guest Gov. Inslee attended, as well as Lt. Gov, Denny Heck, and many state representatives and senators, as well as city and county councilmembers.