By Jason Cruz

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Welcome to another edition of The Layup Drill. In this month’s column, we take a look at the return of a tennis star, a multitude of MLB signings from Asia, and the signing of a South Korean soccer star.

Naomi Osaka returns to tennis

Naomi Osaka made her return to competitive tennis this past January with a return to the Australian Open. It was the first time back since giving birth to her daughter, Shai. She had withdrawn days before last year’s Australian Open due to her pregnancy. She returned this year, but her stay was not that long as she lost in the first round of the tournament to Caroline Garcia.

Despite her loss, she is expected to return to tennis events and it was announced that she would play doubles with Tunisian Ons Jabeur at the Abu Dhabi Open this month. Jabeur suffered her own first set loss in the Australian Open to 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva. It will be Osaka’s first time in six years that she has played doubles. Although the two have never played together, they have played against each other. Both hope to regain their form in the women’s tennis world.

Free agent signings in MLB have many Asian players

The biggest news in the offseason for Major League Baseball was Shohei Ohtani signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers for an astounding $700 million over 10 years. It is the largest contract in professional sports history. Notably, the contract was structured so that $68 million per season will be deferred until after the conclusion of the deal, to be paid out from 2034 to 2043. The 29-year-old will join a Dodgers roster that is packed with superstars and are the immediate favorite to win the 2024 World Series.

One matter that needed to be clarified is what number Ohtani would wear. Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly wore the number 17, which was Ohtani’s number with the Angels. In order to wear his number, Ohtani gifted Kelly’s wife, Ashley, a brand new Porsche. Ashley had launched a ‘tongue-in-cheek” #Ohtake17 social media campaign in hopes of luring Ohtani 30 miles north to Los Angeles. Perhaps it was the campaign or maybe it was the contract that brought Ohtani to the Dodgers. Regardless, Ashley now has a brand new Porsche and the Dodgers have the best player in Major League Baseball.

But that was not all for the Dodgers in acquiring talent in the offseason. After signing Ohtani, the Dodgers signed Japanese baseball player Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The 25-year-old pitcher is considered the best in Japan and possibly the world. He was the three-time Pacific League Most Valuable Player. Also, he was Ohtani’s teammate last year during the World Baseball Classic. The Dodgers signed Yamamoto for an astounding 12 years and $325 million, less than a week after signing Ohtani in late December.

Not only did the signings of Ohtani and Yamamoto make news, there were other notable signings of players from Asia. The San Francisco Giants signed 25-year-old Korean baseball center fielder Jung Hoo Lee. The Giants described the signing as a “perfect fit” for a team that looked to improve on a disappointing 2023 season. Lee signed a 6-year, $113 million contract with the team and showed his confidence at the introductory press conference by speaking in English instead of using an interpreter. He gave a “Let’s go Giants” for the press and gave himself the nickname “Grandson of the wind” as an homage to his father, Jong Beom Lee, who was nicknamed “Son of the wind” for his speed.

Last month, the Chicago Cubs signed Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga. The 30-year-old played in the Nippon Professional Baseball League for the past 8 years. While not a big splash like Yamamoto, the left-handed pitcher should be a starter for the Cubs.

Reign sign decorated Korean footballer

The Seattle Reign FC had its most successful season as a franchise last year as it made it to the National Women’s Soccer League Final, coming up just short of the championship. The team is looking to bolster its team looking to win the final game of the season. In doing so, last month the team signed South Korean International Ji So-yun. The Reign paid an undisclosed transfer fee (think a payment for the player’s service) to her current club, Suwon FC in South Korea. Prior to that, she had spent most of her professional playing career for Chelsea. She was the first Korean woman in the FA Women’s Super League. As a part of the highest level of women’s professional soccer in England, she won Player of the Year and PFA Players’ Player of the Year honors.

She was part of Chelsea teams that won six league titles, four FA Cups, two league cups, and one Community Shield (annual match between other leagues).The 32-year-old will join the team once she receives her visa.

In addition, she is a veteran of international play as part of the South Korean national team. She is the all-time top scorer for the national team with 69 goals.

Jason can be reached at info@nwasianweekly.com.