Northwest Asian Weekly

Special Lunar New Year — Tai Tung Restaurant

Tai Tung Restaurant
655 S. King St., Seattle, WA 98104
11 a.m.–10:30 p.m., Mon–Thu
11–12 a.m., Fri & Sat
11 a.m.–10 p.m., Sun
(206) 622-7372

Photo by Assunta Ng

Photo by John Liu

Tai Tung is the oldest Chinese restaurant in Seattle since “Grandpa Quan” started it in 1935. Its prices are reasonable, it has a friendly atmosphere, and the wait staff is loyal — some have worked there as long as half a century! In addition, it is a place that holds fond memories for many. Multiple generations of patrons have had their first dates at Tai Tung, Bruce Lee had a favorite table there, and owner Harry Chan is a community fixture.

