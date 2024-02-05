Special Lunar New Year — Tai Tung Restaurant

Tai Tung Restaurant

655 S. King St., Seattle, WA 98104

11 a.m.–10:30 p.m., Mon–Thu

11–12 a.m., Fri & Sat

11 a.m.–10 p.m., Sun

(206) 622-7372

Tai Tung is the oldest Chinese restaurant in Seattle since “Grandpa Quan” started it in 1935. Its prices are reasonable, it has a friendly atmosphere, and the wait staff is loyal — some have worked there as long as half a century! In addition, it is a place that holds fond memories for many. Multiple generations of patrons have had their first dates at Tai Tung, Bruce Lee had a favorite table there, and owner Harry Chan is a community fixture.