Seattle City Council answers call to recognize Lunar New Year 

SEATTLE — In a move towards embracing cultural diversity and fostering inclusivity, the Seattle City Council has officially recognized Lunar New Year 2024 as a citywide celebration.

The proclamation, initiated by Linh Thai, who launched a petition urging the council to recognize the Lunar New Year before Feb. 10, was met with gratitude and appreciation.

“The commitment to embracing cultural diversity and fostering inclusivity and belonging is a beacon of inspiration for communities across the nation,” said Thai in response to the council’s proclamation.

Seattle’s population comprises 18.1% of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander residents. The proclamation highlighted the symbolism of the Year of the Dragon, characterized by strength, determination, and resilience, echoing sentiments of unity and solidarity within the diverse communities.

The proclamation underscores Seattle’s commitment to building a thriving, innovative, and equitable city that embraces its diverse communities and cultural heritage.