Petition urges Seattle City Council to officially recognize Lunar New Year 2024

SEATTLE — A petition has been launched urging the City Council of Seattle to officially recognize Lunar New Year 2024 as a citywide celebration before Feb. 10. The initiative aims to honor the cultural significance of this festivity, especially considering the substantial Asian American population comprising approximately 14% of the city. The year 2024, designated as the Year of the Dragon, holds special importance as the dragon symbolizes strength, determination, and resilience. Advocates believe that such recognition would provide an opportunity for all residents to engage in and learn about the vibrant traditions associated with this festivity. The initiative emphasizes that official acknowledgment would affirm the value and respect for every culture within Seattle’s diverse community.

To sign the petition, go to https://www.change.org/p/urging-the-city-council-of-seattle-to-officially-recognize-lunar-new-year-2024?utm_medium=custom_url&utm_source=share_petition&recruited_by_id=03ca9000-e162-012f-546c-4040af38c10c