Man pleads guilty to disturbing hate crimes

A California man pleaded guilty to threatening mass shootings at synagogues and threatening to “exterminate” Jewish people and Asian Americans, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Andre Morrow Lackner, 34, pleaded guilty to one federal stalking count.

Lackner admitted to harassing a woman between June 2021 and October 2022, sending the victim antisemitic texts which included messages like “Hitler was right about you people” and “I will make sure I kill a Jew before I leave this Earth,” among other threats.

Lackner’s threatening messages also included disparaging comments about Asian Americans, saying things like “We need to start more Asian hate and wipe” Asian people “off the planet.”

He faces a maximum of five years in federal prison when he is sentenced in June .