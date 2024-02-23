Donnie Chin honored with Medal of Valor

ADMIN

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

Described as a “guardian angel” of the Chinatown-International District, Donnie Chin was posthumously awarded the Medal of Valor at a ceremony at the Washington State Capitol this past Wednesday, Feb. 21. Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee awarded the medal to Chin’s sister.

The Medal of Valor is one of two of Washington state’s highest awards to a citizen. Chin, longtime director of the International District Emergency Center, was shot and killed while responding to gunfire in the neighborhood he protected. “In his 59 years, he drew on reserves of courage most of us can only hope to have,” said Washington State Supreme Court Justice Steven Gonzales, who made remarks at the ceremony. Chin’s death remains an open case for the Seattle Police Department as no one has yet to be charged.

It is the first time in nine years that the state of Washington awarded the Medal of Valor and Medal of Merit since its induction in 1987. The Medal of Valor is awarded to anyone who has saved, or attempted to save, the life of another at the risk of their own safety.

“Donnie was regularly invited to lecture to student paramedics and was so respected that the Seattle Fire Chief repeatedly tried to recruit Donnie to the department, but the neighborhood always came first,” said Gonzales. “The Medal of Valor honors the ultimate sacrifice, but we are not honoring Donnie Chin because of his death. We are celebrating his life.”

The Presentation Ceremony included the award for Medal of Merit which was awarded posthumously to Dr. Abe Bergman, who had championed federal law to combat sudden infant death syndrome. He passed away at the age of 91 in November. The Medal of Merit recognizes exceptional individuals who perform outstanding services for Washington and its residents.