Astrological predictions for 2024 – Year of the Dragon

By Sun Lee Chang

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

It is the Year of the Dragon and the dashing Dragon demands attention and respect, settling for no less than exactly what they want. The Dragon is the fifth animal in the 12 signs of the Chinese Zodiac. Ever the forward thinker, the Dragon has a plan in place and will pull you along to where you need to be.

Of the five elements of wood, fire, earth, metal, and water associated with the Chinese Zodiac, this year is the Year of the Wood Dragon. The Wood Dragon is associated with vitality and growth. Ever the shining light, the Wood Dragon illuminates what is important and that which can be left by the wayside.

It is not unusual to see a Dragon in a position of leadership. The wise Dragon will take care not to let its stubbornness cloud its judgment. Rather, by staying in tune with the factors at play, agile Dragons should be able to use their flexibility to their advantage and benefit.

The strengths of the Dragon are likely to be tested in 2024. However, it is also a chance for the Dragon to showcase what they do best. For good fortune is sometimes not avoiding the storms, but having the resources to weather them and coming out strong. No matter how you stack it, the Dragon will likely come out on top. Curious about what the coming year will hold for you? Here is a sneak peak at the coming attractions for work and love in the Year of the Wood Dragon.

Rat

A new understanding could push you to shift certain priorities, which will serve your interests in the long run.

Work: If your goals have changed, then it is advisable to revisit whether the current situation makes sense for you.

Love: You don’t have to do everything together, but there are moments where you should make an effort to be present.

Ox

You have been given a rare opportunity, but you must act soon to maximize the potential gains.

Work: While there is no guarantee of success, you have chosen a path that will likely bring you an abundance of options.

Love: Are you doing most of the talking? If so, then it may be time to do a little listening as well.

Tiger

As much as you prefer the driver’s seat, there is something to be said for just being able to enjoy the ride.

Work: Avoid mixing business and pleasure, as the latter could become a chore by association.

Love: A deal is a deal, but in matters of the heart, the rules aren’t always clear nor easy to follow.

Rabbit

Does it seem like you are finally starting to ask the right questions? A journey of self-discovery awaits you.

Work: Rather than being just good enough, you want more of a challenge. Be careful what you wish for.

Love: If you are stuck, then try something else instead of doing the same thing again and again.

Dragon

Doors that had once been closed will open up for you, providing a wealth of choices within your reach.

Work: Despite a shift in the audience, your skills still make you the star of the show.

Love: While outward appearances could change, the core stays as strong and true as ever.

Snake

Are you finally starting to fill in some of the blanks? A surprising picture should start to emerge.

Work: Whether you are an ace or just going through the motions, the important part is trying.

Love: It’s not about big gestures. Instead, focus on doing what you ought to do along the way.

Horse

As you begin to see things for what they truly are, you are inspired to reveal even more truths.

Work: Are you starting to get noticed for your efforts? Just keep doing what you are doing so well.

Love: You know what works for you and your partner, so there is no reason to do what everyone else does.

Goat

Taking back control starts with looking within yourself and finding the strength to decide and follow through.

Work: Usher in a period of improvements by paying attention to the adjustments that need to be made as a result.

Love: To get the most out of an upcoming adventure together, do your homework well before you go.

Monkey

Once you’ve opted out, the freedom it brings might inspire you to pare down even more this year.

Work: A measure of visibility can help you to advance. Be sure that you are not toiling away only behind the scenes.

Love: Remember to pick your battles as not everything is worth debating. Save your energy for the matters you care about.

Rooster

If you don’t want interference, then be discreet about what you are doing until you are done.

Work: Give yourself some wiggle room by building in a bit of a buffer, if you are able to do so.

Love: Out of the blue, you could make a connection that has lasting effects on you—in a good way.

Dog

A long-held wish is about to come true. Even though it has taken a while, the satisfaction will be just as sweet.

Work: Your willingness to help out motivates others to follow suit as well, pushing your team to the finish line.

Love: Although it seems counterintuitive, holding on too tight is not the best way to keep someone close.

Pig

Nurture and honor your creative side, as it is as much a part of you as your more practical attributes.

Work: Are you looking for details in the right place? It is crucial that your sources are as reliable as possible.

Love: This should be a banner year for you as you open your eyes to the prospects that once seemed a distant possibility.