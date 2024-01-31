Vivian Song resigns from Seattle School Board

Seattle School Board members Vivian Song and Lisa Rivera both announced their resignations on Tuesday, the Seattle Times reported.

In a statement posted jointly to Facebook, both Song and Rivera say they had “experienced significant changes to our family situations, which have prompted both of us to move outside the boundaries of our internal director districts.”

Song’s residence became an issue in her unsuccessful bid to join the Seattle City Council earlier this month.

Two weeks ago, Seattle Public Schools said in a statement that its district policy provides that directors may continue to serve on the board even if they relocate to another director area.

“We are in compliance with board policy and law,” the two women wrote. “Legal counsel has advised Director Song that she can continue lawfully finishing her term. Nonetheless, after witnessing the manufactured distraction that others have leveraged because of Director Song’s move, we’ve decided that we will not allow this unnecessary distraction to continue.”