Seattle police chief leads lion dance on New Year’s Day

In a vibrant celebration on Jan. 1, the Gee How Oak Tin Family Association brought in the new year with a traditional lion dance in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. The festive event, marked by colorful performances and cultural significance, featured the participation of Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, who led the lion with fanfare.

The community gathered to witness the lively and symbolic lion dance, a cherished tradition believed to bring good luck and ward off evil spirits as the Lunar New Year begins.