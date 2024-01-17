‘Cheryl Chow Boulevard’ unveiling 

A small, informal unveiling ceremony is scheduled to take place on Jan. 26, 2024, for the honorary designation of South Mount Baker Boulevard between 31st Avenue South and 32nd Avenue South as “Cheryl Chow Boulevard.”

A resolution, recognizing Cheryl Chow’s exceptional contributions to Seattle’s community, was signed by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell last month. It highlights her decades-long dedication to children and families. Starting in the 1970s with a career spanning over four decades in Seattle Public Schools, Cheryl mentored thousands of girls and young women in leadership and Chinese culture through the Seattle Chinese Girls Drill team.