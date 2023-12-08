Seattle welcomes Prakash Gupta as head of New Indian Consulate

A reception on Dec. 7 welcomed Prakash Gupta, who has been appointed to lead the Indian Consulate that is set to open in the greater Seattle area.

Hosted by Seattle University’s RoundGlass India Center in downtown Seattle, the event gathered together public officials, heads of Consulates from other countries and Indian community leaders. Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell delivered welcome remarks.

First announced seven years ago, the current timing of the Consulate opening reflects the strength of the strategic relationship between India and the United States, particularly in the areas of technology and defense.

“Seattle is a wonderful city and the Pacific Northwest region is filled with exciting and innovative businesses and communities that include a dynamic and growing Indian diaspora,” says Gupta. “I am honored to fly the Indian flag for the first time here in Seattle and also humbled to be a part of this historic expansion of India’s relationship with the United States.”

Gupta, previously posted in Indonesia, New York and China.

This Consulate’s jurisdiction will cover Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Alaska, Nebraska, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota, making it geographically one of the largest areas covered by any Indian Consulate in the country. One important initiative Consul General Gupta will also be focusing on is commencing a direct flight between India and Seattle.

Indian citizens make up the second largest foreign-born population in Washington state, after Mexicans. Arriving largely as tech workers, the Indian population has doubled in the last decade. Today, some cities throughout the state, such as Bothell East, Mill Creek East and Redmond, are more than 20% Indian. And the greater Seattle area is home to the sixth largest Indian population in the U.S.