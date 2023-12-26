Asian homeowners targeted in recent spate of south seattle home invasions—echoing summer crime wave

SEATTLE — A concerning pattern of home invasion robberies has emerged in Beacon Hill last week, with a disturbing similarity to a series of incidents that occurred earlier in the summer. Notably, all victims in these recent cases are of Asian descent, mirroring a previous spree.

On Dec. 18, 2023, officers responded to a home invasion near the intersection of Beacon Avenue South and South Graham Street. The Asian man reported being accosted by several armed men upon returning from a local casino. They forced him to open his front door—they ransacked the home and took off with some cash.

The second incident on Dec. 20 targeted a residence with two consecutive attempts. At around 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an attempted home invasion near the intersection of Beacon Avenue South and South Ferdinand Street. The Asian homeowner reported that three men tried to force entry but were unsuccessful. The men took off in a car.

A subsequent attempt at the same residence happened just after 12:25 a.m. on Dec.21. This time, four men returned, wielding a sledgehammer to breach the front door. The Asian homeowner, awakened by the disturbance, armed himself with a rifle and exchanged gunfire with the intruders. The suspects fled, and the homeowner was unharmed.

Officers have not located the suspects or suspect vehicle in either case. While some suspects from the previous spree are in custody, the police express heightened concern over the recent increase in similar cases. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.