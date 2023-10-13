Men plead not guilty in Seattle home invasions targeting Asians

SEATTLE — Four men charged in connection to a string of violent, home invasion robberies targeting Asian Americans in south Seattle pleaded not guilty in King County court on Thursday.

Prosecutors filed unlawful possession of a firearm charges against Delauno Habtai, 26, Demarcus Pate, 28, Tyrhone Marr, 32, and Javez Tubbs, 30.

Additional charges were possible, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office as the case was still active. It hasn’t determined yet whether any of the defendants would be charged with a hate crime.

A 16-year-old was also charged. He is currently being held in juvenile detention until at least November when his next hearing is scheduled.

Seattle police say the suspects would force their way into homes and rob families. There have been at least 14 home invasion robberies between August and September. Investigators used cell phone data to connect suspects to the locations of several home invasion robberies.

Habtai is being held on $2 million bail, Pate on $1.5 million bail, Marr on $500,000 bail, and Tubbs on $1.5 million bail.