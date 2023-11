A Chinese trade delegation, the first from Siuchuan, China since the pandemic, arrived at the Bellevue City Hall to foster trade relations between China and the U.S. on Oct. 31.

Led by Vice President Fan Jun, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Sichuan Council brought a delegation of eight for the event. A dinner attended by 60 was held at Bellevue City Hall.

Bellevue City Council member Janice Zahn, representing the City of Bellevue, welcomed the delegation.