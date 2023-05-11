Tam eyes Port of Seattle Commission

Jesse Tam is running for Port of Seattle Commissioner, Position 5.

A resident of Newcastle, Tam has spent over three decades in banking as an executive and company founder.

After departing from the banking industry, he entered real estate and currently serves as Managing Director for Mega Pacific Investments, a business strategic development consulting firm.

He is the past president and a current board director for the Greater Seattle Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, go to electjessetam.com.