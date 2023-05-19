Devagupta among 4 Washington teachers up for national award

Dr. Rama Devagupta is among the four math and science teachers from Washington state for the state’s nominee in the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching (PAEMST). The award honors teachers for their knowledge and ability to teach students.

A statewide committee chose the finalists and have been recognized by state and regional associations related to math and science.

Devagupta teaches science at Southridge High School in the Kennewick School District. The other nominees are Dave Gamon, a science teacher at Northwood Middle School in the Mead School District; Anthony Harris a science teacher at Tumwater Middle School in the Tumwater School District; and Sara Rubio, a math teacher at Robert Eagle Staff Middle School in Seattle Public Schools.

After being selected as state-level finalists, the national PAEMST committee will choose national awardees based on mastery of content, effective instructional approaches that support student learning, effective use of student assessments to guide learning, reflective practice and lifelong learning, and leadership and equity in education inside and outside of the classroom.

National awardees will be announced by the National Science Foundation and the White House at a later time. Those selected as national awardees will travel to Washington, D.C., to attend a series of recognition events and professional learning experiences, receive a certificate signed by the President of the United States, and receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation.