Comedian Uncle Roger silenced on Chinese social media after jokes about China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Malaysian comedian better known for mocking attempts by Western chefs at Asian cooking has had his Chinese social media account suspended after making jokes about China.

Nigel Ng, who uses the name Uncle Roger, is the latest comedian to feel the consequences of jokes that could be perceived as reflecting negatively on China under increasingly intense censorship and rising nationalism.

Last week, a Chinese comedian came under police investigation for a joke about stray dogs.

Ng posted a video clip last Thursday from an upcoming comedy special in which he pokes fun at Chinese surveillance and Beijing’s claims of sovereignty over Taiwan.

The video shows Ng interacting with someone in the audience who said he is from Guangzhou, a metropolis in China’s south.

“Good country, good country, we have to say that now, correct?” Ng says. “All the phones listening.”

Ng then jokes with members of the audience who said they’re from Taiwan, a self- governed island claimed by China, saying Taiwan is not a real country. “I hope one day you rejoin the motherland. One China,’” he said.

His Weibo account said on Monday that he was banned from posting for “violating relevant laws and regulations.” Ng’s agency did not respond to a request for comment.