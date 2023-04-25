What’s new, next in District 2

Seattle’s District 2 is a diverse and vibrant part of the city that is constantly evolving. One of the most exciting developments coming to District 2 in 2024 is the expansion of the Seattle Chinatown-International District (CID).

Here are some of the updates and additions coming to the area, as well as what’s new in District 2.

CID expansion

The CID is a historic and culturally significant area of Seattle known for its vibrant community, unique shops and restaurants, and beautiful architecture. In 2024, the CID is set to expand with the construction of a new mixed-use development that includes affordable housing, retail spaces, and community facilities. The development will provide much-needed affordable housing in the area and will help support the growth of small businesses in the neighborhood.

Light rail expansion

The expansion of the light rail system will make it easier for residents to commute around the city and will bring new businesses and opportunities to the area. The light rail extension is currently under construction and is expected to be completed by 2024.

Rainier Beach Urban Farm and Wetlands

This project is a collaboration between the City of Seattle, Seattle Parks Foundation, and the community. The project will provide the community with access to healthy food and will serve as a beautiful and functional community space. The project is expected to be completed by 2024.

Beacon Food Forest

This is a community-driven project that transforms a public space into a food forest where residents can forage and grow their own food. The project provides residents with access to fresh, healthy food and serves as a community gathering space. The food forest has been in development for several years and is expected to expand in 2024.

Othello Square

This is a new development that includes affordable housing, retail spaces, and community facilities. The development is a collaboration between several organizations, including Homesight, King County Housing Authority, and Seattle Office of Housing. The project is expected to be completed by 2024 and will provide much-needed affordable housing in the area.