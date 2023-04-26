Purdue Northwest CEO who mocked Asian languages will serve entire term

HAMMOND, Ind. — The Purdue University Northwest (PNW) chancellor, who drew backlash for a racist display at the college’s winter commencement, will serve out the rest of his term, the school said.

Eight members of the senate’s executive committee wrote an open letter calling for Chancellor Thomas L. Keon to step down because of a remark he made on Dec. 10, 2022 that insulted Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and the “inexcusable behavior caused national and international outrage.”

“His behavior does not reflect the diversity and inclusiveness that Purdue faculty, staff and students value,” said the letter.

The university declined to comment beyond its announcement, but Thomas J. Roach, chair of the faculty senate said he was disappointed in the board of trustees’ refusal to “answer questions and to justify their actions” in keeping the chancellor.

Keon has apologized for the remark. Having served as the school’s chancellor since 2016, his last day is slated for June 30, 2024.

“I made a comment that was offensive and insensitive,” Keon said. “I am truly sorry for my unplanned, off-the-cuff response to another speaker, as my words have caused confusion, pain and anger.”

Keon’s gaffe came after keynote speaker James Dedelow referenced a made-up language he sometimes uses on a radio show he hosts with family. Keon responded with an impression that he said was “sort of my Asian version” of Dedelow’s offering.