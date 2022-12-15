By Ruth Bayang

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

What a year it’s been for the Chinatown-International District (CID). We’ve covered many issues this year—some that keep coming up over and over, with no resolution in sight.

Here are the top 10 local stories of 2022.

According to the Seattle Police Department’s Crime Dashboard, the CID has been where seven homicides, nine rapes, 76 robberies, 140 aggravated assaults, seven arsons, and 135 burglaries occurred so far in 2022.

Smashed storefronts and businesses robbed are commonplace.

Case in point: video game store Pink Gorilla has been robbed at least four times in eight months.

In October, King County Executive Dow Constantine announced that a homeless shelter in SODO will no longer be expanded as previously planned. Bordering the CID, the hub would have been an addition to the Salvation Army SODO Shelter, and at least 15 homeless shelters already within walking distance.

What was once a vibrant business district is now home to open-air drug dealing, vandalism, garbage, and human waste.

The area around 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street in Little Saigon remains a trouble spot despite the city’s recent efforts to clean up the area. Friends of Little Saigon said businesses have closed, or are leaving the area and relocating.

Viet Wah, Bartell’s, Starbucks—what do they have in common?

They are all businesses that closed up in the CID in 2022.

Viet Wah closed on Sept. 30, after nearly 41 years in business.

Bartell Drugs on 4th and Jackson closed on Sept. 14.

And the Starbucks store at Union Station was closed in July.

The CID is still fiercely opposed to Sound Transit’s plans to site a new light rail extension in the neighborhood.

Residents say the proposed project and ensuing construction will hurt businesses and residents.

Voters said “yes” to Steve Hobbs as Washington’s Secretary of State— the first Asian American and person of color to serve in this role. He was appointed in 2021 by Gov. Jay Inslee to replace Kim Wyman but had to run in a special election to complete the last two years of the term.

Leesa Manion was elected last month to be King County Prosecutor, replacing Dan Satterberg who retired.

She was previously Deputy Prosecutor with 27 years of experience. Manion is the first woman and person of color to serve as King County Prosecutor.

Ichiro Suzuki was inducted into the Mariner’s Hall of Fame in August.

Suzuki spent parts of his 14 seasons with the Mariners before retiring in March 2019 after Seattle opened the season with games in his home country of Japan.

Suzuki was a 10-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner, won two batting titles, and was the 2001 Rookie of the Year and MVP in his debut season with the Mariners.

He’ll be eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.

Mayor Bruce Harrell announced in August that Greg Wong would serve as Seattle’s Deputy Mayor of External Relations.

Wong was born to a father from the Philippines and a mother from Indiana, who met at the University of Washington.

Prior to joining the City, Wong was a community leader and partner at Pacifica Law Group LLP, where he focused on constitutional law, litigation and appeals, and public policy.

Sofia Aragon is wrapping up her first year as mayor of Burien.

She was voted in by the Burien City Council on Jan. 10—the first woman of color to hold that position.

Aragon, who is Filipino, began her career as a registered nurse in south Seattle serving children, diverse families, and vulnerable populations.

Ruth can be reached at editor@nwasianweekly.com.