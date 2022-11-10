AAPI candidates fare well in midterm elections

SEATTLE — It appears that King County will get a new prosecutor.
Leesa Manion leads in the race with 56% of the vote after initial returns. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. With 27 years of experience as Deputy Prosecutor, Manion would be the first woman and person of color to serve as King County Prosecutor.
As of 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, here are the top AAPI vote-getters in Washington state’s 2022 general election.
These are preliminary results.
Election results are certified by each county on Nov. 29.
FEDERAL
U.S. Representative, Congressional District 7
Pramila Jayapal 84%
U.S. Representative, Congressional District 10
Marilyn Strickland 57%
STATE
Secretary of State
Steve Hobbs 64%
Representative, Legislative District 1
Davina Duerr 73%
Representative, Legislative District 1
Clyde Shavers 53%
Representative, Legislative District 32
Cindy Ryu 87%
Representative, Legislative District 33
Mia Su-Ling Gregerson 93%
Senator, Legislative District 34
Joe Nguyen 85%
Representative, Legislative District 37
Sharon Tomiko Santos 90%
Representative, Legislative District 41
My-Linh Thai 68%
Senator, Legislative District 45
Manka Dhingra 63%
Representative, Legislative District 48
Vandana Slatter 95%
COUNTY
Prosecuting Attorney, King County
Leesa Manion 56%
JUDICIAL
WA Supreme Court, Justice Position 1
Mary Yu 98%
Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1, Judge Position 7
Janet Chung 98%
King County, Southwest Electoral District, Judge Position 4
Fa’amomoi Masaniai, Jr. 97%
King County, Southeast Electoral District, Judge Position No. 1
Leah Taguba 96%
King County, West Electoral District, Judge Position 2
Kuljinder Dhillon 98%
King County, West Electoral District, Judge Position 4
Gregg Hirakawa 99%
City of Seattle, Municipal Court, Judge Position 2
Andrea Chin 99%
City of Seattle, Municipal Court, Judge Position 3
Pooja Vaddadi 57%
The Secretary of State certifies final results by Dec. 8. Any results posted before certification are unofficial.
Leave a Reply