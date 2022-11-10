AAPI candidates fare well in midterm elections

SEATTLE — It appears that King County will get a new prosecutor.

Leesa Manion leads in the race with 56% of the vote after initial returns. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. With 27 years of experience as Deputy Prosecutor, Manion would be the first woman and person of color to serve as King County Prosecutor.

As of 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, here are the top AAPI vote-getters in Washington state’s 2022 general election.

These are preliminary results.

Election results are certified by each county on Nov. 29.

FEDERAL

U.S. Representative, Congressional District 7

Pramila Jayapal 84%

U.S. Representative, Congressional District 10

Marilyn Strickland 57%

STATE

Secretary of State

Steve Hobbs 64%

Representative, Legislative District 1

Davina Duerr 73%

Representative, Legislative District 1

Clyde Shavers 53%

Representative, Legislative District 32

Cindy Ryu 87%

Representative, Legislative District 33

Mia Su-Ling Gregerson 93%

Senator, Legislative District 34

Joe Nguyen 85%

Representative, Legislative District 37

Sharon Tomiko Santos 90%

Representative, Legislative District 41

My-Linh Thai 68%

Senator, Legislative District 45

Manka Dhingra 63%

Representative, Legislative District 48

Vandana Slatter 95%

COUNTY

Prosecuting Attorney, King County

Leesa Manion 56%

JUDICIAL

WA Supreme Court, Justice Position 1

Mary Yu 98%

Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 1, Judge Position 7

Janet Chung 98%

King County, Southwest Electoral District, Judge Position 4

Fa’amomoi Masaniai, Jr. 97%

King County, Southeast Electoral District, Judge Position No. 1

Leah Taguba 96%

King County, West Electoral District, Judge Position 2

Kuljinder Dhillon 98%

King County, West Electoral District, Judge Position 4

Gregg Hirakawa 99%

City of Seattle, Municipal Court, Judge Position 2

Andrea Chin 99%

City of Seattle, Municipal Court, Judge Position 3

Pooja Vaddadi 57%

The Secretary of State certifies final results by Dec. 8. Any results posted before certification are unofficial.