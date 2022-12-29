Northwest Asian Weekly going online only

More than 40 years ago, we made history by launching the first Chinese newspaper in the Pacific Northwest since 1927, Seattle Chinese Post. A year later, we founded the Northwest Asian Weekly, the only English weekly for the Asian community despite the Asian population being small—the risks were high and obstacles immense and unpredictable.

We’ve had our challenges. However, it has been an honor for the Seattle Chinese Post and Northwest Asian Weekly to publish week after week—and to serve and empower the community.

We have done it for the past 41 years and now it is time for us to adjust to the changing times. The Seattle Chinese Post will cease print and online operations—our final issue will be Jan. 21, 2023.

We will also stop publishing the Northwest Asian Weekly in print. The online version will continue, and we will update the website more frequently. The final print issue of Northwest Asian Weekly will also be on Jan. 21, 2023.

For the past four decades, we have witnessed nothing but miracles which inspired us to develop quality work and survive through our struggles. We’ve been able to persevere for so long because of our advertisers and loyal readers. Your support has been unwavering. For that, we are profoundly grateful!

While we are sad to make this tough decision, the support we are receiving gives us joy and comfort, especially during the pandemic. We thank the federal government for its PPP (Payroll Protection and Program) loan, the state’s funding for special reporting and coverage on COVID-19 and other topics, and the county and city for their continued partnership. The generous support we’ve received from everyone including the community, sponsors for our activities, corporations, and community organizations has kept us going through all these years.

We will continue to do award-winning journalism in the Northwest Asian Weekly online. And we thank you readers for sending us essential news tips. Please continue to do so. We look forward to continuing serving the community.

See you on nwasianweekly.com.

— Seattle Chinese Post and Northwest Asian Weekly

Refunds.

For the past few months, some subscribers have been receiving our papers for free. We have not sent out subscription renewal notices intentionally, while we pondered whether to shut down. But some readers have been sending us their renewal checks regardless. We have not cashed any of those checks and they will be returned as soon as possible.

For subscribers and advertisers who have prepaid, we will deduct the amount of the subscription you have received and ads you have run, and refund the difference to you in the coming weeks. Thank you for your patience.