Seattle’s CID is already getting a World Cup makeover

New street pole banners celebrating Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID) are beginning to appear throughout the neighborhood ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

The banners stem from a community design initiative led by the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA), with support from the city through Seattle’s Downtown Activation Plan.



CIDBIA said it received more than 100 submissions from local artists and community members when it announced the CID Street Pole Banner Design contest earlier this year.

Pole banners will add color, energy, and storytelling to the area, creating a warm welcome for everyone,” organizers said announcing the initiative.

Stevie Shao earned first place in the competition, followed by Alexa Strabuk and Han Eckelberg, Milly Pil and MJ Cabigting Steele, who shared third place honors.

Organizers said the project was intended not only to welcome international visitors during the World Cup, but also to create a lasting visual identity for one of Seattle’s most historic neighborhoods. The banners are expected to remain in place well beyond the World Cup as a long-term investment in the district’s identity.

Contest organizers encouraged artists to create designs reflecting the spirit, diversity and history of the Chinatown-International District through bold, visually engaging imagery that could be appreciated year-round.