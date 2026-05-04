Seattle marks Neighbor Day with community cleanup 

City officials and volunteers gathered May 2 in the Mount Baker neighborhood to mark Neighbor Day with a community cleanup and a mayoral proclamation recognizing the annual event.

Mayor Katie Wilson and Seattle Department of Neighborhoods Acting Director Quynh Pham joined residents and local groups for the cleanup near the Mount Baker light rail station. City Councilmembers Eddie Lin and Dionne Foster also participated.

The event was part of a citywide effort to encourage neighbors to connect while improving their communities. Volunteers worked together to clean streets and public spaces as officials highlighted the importance of civic engagement.

The gathering also marked the start of a yearlong celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods and its role in supporting community-building efforts across the city.