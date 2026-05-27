Memorial Day ceremony in CID

The community gathered on Monday at Hing Hay Park to honor fallen service members during the annual Memorial Day ceremony hosted by American Legion Cathay Post 186 and community partners.

The ceremony, in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District (CID), paid tribute to U.S. military personnel who died in service, with special recognition given to veterans and fallen soldiers from Seattle’s Chinese American community.

The Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team performed during the event, while representatives from several community organizations and the Chong Wa Benevolent Association presented flowers at the memorial.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson addressed attendees, thanking American Legion Cathay Post 186 for maintaining the tradition for decades and recognizing the organization’s 80-year milestone.

“Memorial Day asks us to do something very important,” Wilson said. “It asks us to slow down for a moment and remember that behind every name, every folded flag, every memorial was a person with a family, friends, hopes and a future that they gave up in service to this country… We’re also honoring the specific history of Chinese American veterans and families whose patriotism and service too often went overlooked or under-recognized in the broader telling of American history.”