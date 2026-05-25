Kaur becomes first Sikh to serve on U.S. religious freedom commission 

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer announced on May 21 the appointment of Dr. Gunisha Kaur to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), making her the first Sikh to serve on the bipartisan federal panel.

Kaur, a physician, researcher and human rights advocate based in New York, was recommended by Schumer for a two-year term on USCIRF. The independent legislative branch agency monitors religious freedom conditions abroad and advises the president, Congress and the State Department on policy recommendations.

Kaur serves as the Salvatore Family Medical Director of the Weill Cornell Center for Human Rights and is the founding director of the Human Rights Impact Lab. She is also an associate professor of anesthesiology and director of the Anesthesiology Global Health Initiative at Weill Cornell Medicine.

An anesthesiologist by training, Kaur’s work has focused on displaced populations, including migrants, refugees and asylum seekers. Her research has received support from institutions including the National Institutes of Health and the National Academy of Medicine.

USCIRF was created under the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act. The commission is composed of nine members appointed by the president and congressional leaders and is tasked with monitoring violations of religious liberty worldwide.