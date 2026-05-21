Kang to lead CHN

The Coalition on Human Needs (CHN) has selected advocate, community leader, and former White House lawyer Christopher Kang as its next executive director. Kang, who will be the first person of color to lead the coalition, joins CHN as it prepares to celebrate its 45th anniversary this year.

Kang will officially assume the role on July 6. He will succeed Deborah Weinstein, who has served as CHN’s executive director for more than two decades. Weinstein announced in October 2025 her intention to step down from the role in June 2026.

The son of immigrants, disability rights advocates, and public school teachers, Kang served for seven years in the Obama White House as Deputy White House Counsel and Special Assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs.

He has also led the National Council of Asian Pacific Americans (NCAPA), a coalition of more than 30 national Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander organizations.

“It is an honor to be chosen to lead (CHN)… I am inspired to build upon (Weinstein’s) foundation and to harness the power and promise of collective action to advance equality, justice, and opportunity for low-income people throughout our nation,” said Kang.

Founded in 1981, CHN is an alliance of national organizations working together to promote public policies that address the needs of low-income and other vulnerable populations.