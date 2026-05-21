JAMO becomes a Smithsonian affiliate

The Japanese American Museum of Oregon (JAMO) has been accepted as a Smithsonian affiliate, joining a network of more than 200 cultural, educational and research organizations across the United States, Puerto Rico and Panama.

This now opens the door for JAMO to the vast resources of the Smithsonian Institution, including traveling exhibitions, artifact loans, educational materials and research that connect local audiences to national and global perspectives.

Hanako Wakatsuki-Chong, executive director of the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, said, “Additional access to educational programming and national collaborations will increase our ability to share the history of Japanese Americans in Oregon with a broader audience.”