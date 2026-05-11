Ex-Huskies defensive lineman Tunuufi killed in Utah crash

Former University of Washington defensive lineman Voi Tunuufi died on Monday, May 4 following a three-car crash in West Jordan, Utah. He was 23 years old.

Tunuufi played in 52 games for the Huskies from 2021 to 2024, recording 86 tackles and 12.5 sacks during his college career. Known for his energy and leadership, he remained with Washington through multiple coaching changes and helped the team reach the College Football Playoff championship game during the 2023 season.

“Voi was a hardworking, passionate and dedicated member of this football program,” UW coach Jedd Fisch said in a statement to The Seattle Times. “He was universally beloved and respected by his teammates and coaches.”

A native of Salt Lake City, Tunuufi starred at East High School before signing with Washington in 2021. He went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft and had recently returned to Utah, where he was training for professional opportunities and preparing to begin coaching at Skyline High School.

Former teammates and coaches remembered Tunuufi for his positivity and loyalty both on and off the field. A GoFundMe fundraiser created to support funeral expenses had raised more than $40,000 as of Monday morning.

His sister wrote on the GoFundMe page, “Voi was known as the goofy guy, the one with the contagious laughter. Our brother who was always willing to go without so that someone else was on top…He was always going above and beyond, always giving & making sure people were included.”

Tunuufi is survived by his parents, his sisters, two brothers-in-law and five nieces and nephews.