China-Boeing agreement could end years-long sales drought 

President Donald Trump said China has agreed to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft during trade talks in Beijing.

Speaking in an interview with FOX News on Thursday, Trump said Boeing had initially sought a deal for 150 planes before Chinese officials agreed to increase the order.

“One thing he agreed to today, (Chinese President Xi Jinping )’s going to order 200 jets … Boeing wanted 150, they got 200,” Trump said.

The White House and Boeing had not released details on the agreement, including which aircraft models are involved, the airlines expected to receive them, delivery timelines or whether the arrangement is a binding order or a preliminary framework.

The deal discussions come as Trump visits China alongside several U.S. business leaders, including Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, as the administration pushes for expanded American exports.

If finalized, the purchase would represent Boeing’s first major state-linked order from China since 2017, when the company secured a 300-aircraft agreement during Trump’s first visit to Beijing.

Boeing’s commercial relationship with China deteriorated after the country became the first to ground the 737 MAX in 2019 following two fatal crashes involving the aircraft.