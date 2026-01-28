Investing in health access: A Lunar New Year gathering in support of community health

This is sponsored content.

More than 210,000 people missed doctor appointments in King County in 2025, because they couldn’t afford the cost of their care. Reductions in Apple Health (Medicaid) eligibility, coverage interruptions from job loss, and rising prescription drug costs leave thousands of low-income residents uninsured or underinsured. These challenges disproportionately affect immigrants, refugees, and older adults—many of whom delay their health care or go without life-saving medications as a result.

Guided by the core belief that health care is a human right, International Community Health Services (ICHS) provides comprehensive, culturally and linguistically responsive health care annually to 32,000 patients of all ages. Children, adults, and seniors receive professional health services from ICHS’s integrated care teams, regardless of their ability to pay.

At ICHS, no one is ever turned away.

“ICHS provides primary care, behavioral health services, dental care, and prescriptions on a sliding scale that goes all the way to zero,” says Jenny Shin, President of the ICHS Foundation Board of Directors. When Apple Health (Medicaid) coverage falls short, ICHS serves as a critical safety net for families who face financial challenges, language barriers, limited familiarity with the U.S. healthcare system, or are fearful of seeking care.

Since its inception in 2007, the ICHS Foundation has raised millions of dollars to cover healthcare expenses to help community members stay healthy, stable, and empowered.

“Policy changes and rising prescription drug costs are creating real challenges for the families we serve,” Shin explains. “The ICHS Foundation is raising much-needed funds that go directly to ensuring that compassionate, culturally competent care remains accessible to our community.”

At the center of the Foundation’s fundraising efforts is the annual Healthcare for All Benefit – a Lunar New Year Luncheon, taking place on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle, Downtown Pioneer Square. The luncheon brings together like-minded community members who share a commitment to health equity and caring for one another.

“This luncheon is about much more than raising funds for charity care—it’s about bringing people together around shared values,” Shin added. “When our community gathers to celebrate the Lunar New Year and support ICHS’s mission, we’re investing in the health and dignity of our neighbors.”

ICHS invites the community to join in advocating for—and investing in—healthcare for all. Guests to the luncheon can expect Lunar New Year traditions including a live traditional lion dance, music, and a community spirit of advocating for health access for all. Registration is free. A $200.00 donation is suggested to help fund ICHS’s sliding-scale discount for services.

Individuals who wish to attend to support ICHS’s mission are welcome and encouraged to register to attend. Guests who aren’t affiliated with a group or table host will be seated at a ‘friends’ table to meet and network with others.

For more information about attending the Healthcare for All Benefit, or becoming a table host or event sponsor, contact Angel Chi at anchic@ichs.com , or visit ichs.com/healthcare-for-all-benefit.