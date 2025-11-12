Thai restaurant fire in Seattle determined to be arson, owners say

A fire that damaged the Thai restaurant Bangrak Market in Belltown was intentionally set, the business said in a statement.

Firefighters responded around 4 a.m. on Nov. 2 to reports of a fire at the 2300 block of Second Avenue and found smoke and flames coming from the first-floor business, according to the Seattle Fire Department. Crews quickly put water on the fire and searched the building. No injuries were reported.

In a Facebook post, Bangrak Market said the fire “was not an accident, but an intentional act,” calling the discovery “devastating.” The restaurant thanked the community for its support and said it is working with authorities to clean up and rebuild.

“The road ahead has new challenges, but your kindness has given us the strength to face them head-on,” the restaurant’s post said. “We are more determined than ever to bring back the bustling night market atmosphere you all deserve.”