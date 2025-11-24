My must-try Asian desserts for Thanksgiving

By Nina Huang

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

After exploring Asian-inspired Thanksgiving dishes last year, I’ve been thinking even more about how our favorite flavors can make the holiday table shine. And when it comes to desserts, I’m always secretly hoping someone will bring a non-traditional treat—so this year, I just might be the one to make it happen.

Between Uwajimaya and T&T Supermarket, there are so many unique, beautifully crafted desserts that go way beyond the standard pumpkin pie or candied yams.

After chatting with their teams (and sampling several items myself), here are the Thanksgiving-worthy sweets I’m most excited about this year.

Uwajimaya: A dessert heaven for Asian-inspired holiday treats

When I asked Louise Liu, head of deli & bakery at Uwajimaya, what she recommends for Thanksgiving, she started with a true local gem: Ms. Margie’s sweet potato pie. Ms. Margie is a beloved local baker from Renton, and her pie tastes like the kind of family recipe that gets passed down for generations—smooth, spiced perfectly, and comforting. It’s the kind of dessert that anchors the table in tradition.

But if you want something with a strong Pacific Northwest personality, Uwajimaya also has two ube standouts. First are the ube tarts from Pastry Mitten, a Japanese bakery in Ballard. They’re gorgeous—beautifully piped purple ube filling sitting on a frangipane almond base. Nearby in another cooler, you’ll usually find Hood’s Famous Ube Cheesecake, another deep-purple showstopper. As someone who has eaten many of these delicious ube cheesecakes over the years, I can confirm it’s unanimously loved.

Another seasonal option at Uwajimaya this year is the butter mochi cake from Dochi, including a limited-time pumpkin spice flavor that’s perfect for Thanksgiving. And speaking of comfort desserts, Uwajimaya’s new Shokupan bread pudding—soft, warm, custardy, and studded with raisins—is one of those “just one more bite” items that works as brunch and dessert.

If you’re looking for giftable sweets, Louise also recommends the Meisaku cakes imported from Japan. These little beauties are filled with chestnut or bean paste and shaped like delicate autumn leaves and acorns—so pretty you almost don’t want to eat them.

Nearby, you’ll find several aisles of assortments of Japanese cookies and biscuits—some in fun shapes like cats or fruits. Louise’s personal pick is the Nattia cookie assortment, which includes delicate flavors like maple coconut, caramel nut, and vanilla almond.

As for my own Uwajimaya favorites? I can’t resist a mochi donut—either from Dochi or Milkvue. They’re chewy, fun, and taste less guilty than a regular donut. I also love the simple but sweet adzuki bean dorayaki to pair with a post-meal tea or coffee. And yes, I will always grab an extra slice of ube cheesecake for “later.”

I also appreciate that Uwajimaya carries a vegan oat-milk pudding that comes in caramel, matcha, and coffee—great for anyone who’s dairy-free but still wants a silky, creamy dessert after the big meal.

T&T Supermarket: Mango lovers, this is your moment

Ever since T&T Supermarket opened in Bellevue this summer, I’ve been most excited about its bakery section. And now, with the Lynnwood location’s grand opening on Nov. 13, I already know it’s going to be one of my go-to stops for festive desserts.

According to Emily Chu, marketing specialist, the goal was to create desserts that celebrate bold Asian flavors while still feeling holiday-worthy.

I was pleasantly surprised to see the mango coconut sticky rice—fresh mango on top of chewy purple glutinous rice with sweet coconut milk. It’s a Southeast Asian-inspired treat that my mother-in-law often made for us, and you almost never see at local bakeries, making it a great conversation starter at Thanksgiving.

For something creamy and refreshing, T&T offers a mango pandan coconut pudding, a double-layered milk jelly dessert that’s light, fragrant, and doesn’t weigh you down after a heavy dinner.

They also have a mango purple rice cake box, which stacks purple yam cake, fresh mango, coconut-milk cream, sweet purple rice, and custard sauce into a colorful, multi-textured dessert. According to Emily, it’s quickly become a customer favorite.

One of the cutest additions this year is the hug roll cake—soft, pillowy, and available in fresh mango, original, or peach. They’re perfect for gatherings or as an easy host gift that looks far fancier than the price tag suggests.

T&T also stocks a fan favorite: Taiwanese HiWalk peanut egg rolls. These handmade rolls are crisp, buttery, savory-sweet, and filled with dense peanut paste—seriously addictive. And if you’re a fan of dim sum desserts, T&T’s Portuguese-style and Hong Kong-style egg tarts are guaranteed crowd pleasers.

For something more adventurous, they offer baked cheese durian bread, a mille-feuille Danish cube, and a jujube pastry shaped like a floral bloom—perfect for those who want a sneak peek at Lunar New Year flavors.

And if you want to go beyond dessert, T&T is launching its first-ever U.S. Thanksgiving menu, complete with a Chinese-style roasted turkey stuffed with seasoned sticky rice, cooked fresh in-store. They’re also offering an entire lineup of hot pot essentials for anyone choosing warm broth over mashed potatoes this year.

With all these delicious options from Uwajimaya and T&T, I’ll probably show up to Thanksgiving with more desserts than I can carry—and I won’t be choosing just one.

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to let our favorite Asian flavors shine alongside beloved holiday classics, proving there’s always room at the dessert table for both.

Nina can be reached at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.