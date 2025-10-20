What’s your take on public safety? Seattle survey now open

Seattle University is conducting its annual Seattle Public Safety Survey, now open through Nov. 30 at publicsafetysurvey.org.
The survey seeks input from people who live or work in Seattle about their public safety and security concerns. Results will be compiled into a report and shared with the Seattle Police Department to help inform its understanding of safety issues across the city.
Neighborhood and community-police dialogues based on the survey findings will take place between May and August 2026, offering residents a chance to discuss the results directly with officers and community leaders.
The survey is available in 11 languages: Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, English, Korean, Oromo, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, Tigrinya and Vietnamese.
Comments
Pat says
Thanks for asking! We need some serious intervention on gangs and drugs. Also, I am so sick of looking at Graffiti.: it feels like a invasion of our city. Why don’t we give work to the homeless and have them paint out Graffiti in order to get free benefits? This city has become dangerous and ugly.(unless we have company coming like some expensive sport than we seem to be able to clean it up.)