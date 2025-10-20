What’s your take on public safety? Seattle survey now open

Seattle University is conducting its annual Seattle Public Safety Survey, now open through Nov. 30 at publicsafetysurvey.org.

The survey seeks input from people who live or work in Seattle about their public safety and security concerns. Results will be compiled into a report and shared with the Seattle Police Department to help inform its understanding of safety issues across the city.

Neighborhood and community-police dialogues based on the survey findings will take place between May and August 2026, offering residents a chance to discuss the results directly with officers and community leaders.

The survey is available in 11 languages: Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, English, Korean, Oromo, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, Tigrinya and Vietnamese.