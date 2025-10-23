Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton collaboration

Japanese artist Takashi Murakami and design house Louis Vuitton are back together, celebrating 20 years of creative chaos and color with a new Artycapucines collection.

The 171-year-old fashion house and the 63-year-old artist first teamed up under Marc Jacobs in the early 2000s, redefining what happens when luxury meets pop art. Now, they’re marking the milestone with 11 bold new takes on Louis Vuitton’s Capucines bag—from a rhinestone-covered Panda Clutch to the gold-leafed Golden Garden inspired by Murakami’s chrysanthemum paintings.

There’s a rainbow-hued Capucines, a Mini Mushroom embroidered with 100 of his signature fungi, and the over-the-top Mini Tentacle, a nod to Murakami’s alter ego, Mr. DOB.

“The pursuit of high-end savoir faire at Louis Vuitton is extraordinary, and I am constantly amazed by the quality of artisanship, reaching heights even artists’ studios like mine cannot attain,” Murakami said.

The collection debuted at Art Basel Paris this week, where Louis Vuitton also installed a 26-foot octopus sculpture wrapped in Murakami’s signature Jellyfish Eyes motif—because subtlety was never their thing.