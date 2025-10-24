MG2 Foundation donates $250K to support breast cancer research

The MG2 Foundation awarded a $250,000 grant to Dr. Janice Kim, and the Fred Hutch Cancer Center on Oct. 23, to advance breast cancer research. The funding will support Dr. Kim’s upcoming clinical trial, which aims to improve the way physicians deliver concurrent chemotherapy and enhance outcomes for high-risk patients.

The donation was presented during Breast Cancer Awareness Month as part of MG2 Foundation’s ongoing commitment to cancer research. Through its annual Swing for the Cure golf tournament, the foundation has contributed more than $2 million to breast cancer research. Its parent company, MG2 Architecture, has helped raise over $10 million in support of breast cancer patients and research over the past 25 years.