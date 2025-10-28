Global humanitarian and spiritual leader Guruddev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar brings message of calm to Seattle

By Nina Huang

More than 1,500 people gathered across two sessions in Seattle on Oct. 19 to hear from global humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. His visit brought a message of peace, mindfulness, and joy to the Pacific Northwest.

The event, “A Masterclass Beyond Mindfulness with Gurudev,” featured both a morning and an afternoon session, each offering attendees the opportunity to experience guided meditation and Gurudev’s teachings firsthand.

The morning session began with a special appearance by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, who presented an official proclamation declaring Oct. 19 as “Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day” in the City of Seattle. The mayor recognized Shankar’s decades-long work promoting non-violence, mental wellness, and intercultural harmony around the world. Other city officials from neighboring cities, such as Snohomish and Everett, were in attendance as well.

A message of unity and balance

Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation, is known for helping millions worldwide find peace and resilience through meditation, service, and self-awareness. His programs, including the popular SKY Breath Meditation, blend ancient yogic wisdom with modern science to reduce stress and improve mental wellbeing.

During his conversation with the Northwest Asian Weekly, Shankar emphasized that his message transcends borders and backgrounds.

“I’ve always thought that the whole world is one family. Humanity is one family,” he said. “It’s every one of our fundamental duties to reach out to people—especially if we can do something good, alleviate suffering, and elevate human consciousness.”

Bridging cultures in a fast-paced city

In a city known for its tech-driven pace, Shankar’s message resonated deeply with Seattle’s Asian American community—many of whom are balancing demanding careers with family responsibilities and cultural expectations.

“Asian communities are mainly family-oriented,” he said. “We care for our elders, we maintain close family ties. But there’s also conflict among youngsters, because at home, there’s pressure to hold on to traditional values, while outside, society offers something different.”

He emphasized that mindfulness practices can help bridge that divide.

“People need to balance themselves—to hold on to their roots while also integrating with the world around them. Learning some breathing, a little bit of yoga, and some meditation can help them cope with the stress.”

A moment of stillness for 1,500 attendees

The highlight of the day came when Shankar led the entire audience through a 30-minute guided meditation session. As the packed hall fell into silence, his calm voice guided participants inward—inviting them to release tension, reconnect with their breath, and rediscover a sense of inner stillness.

Amid moments of deep reflection, Shankar also shared his signature lighthearted humor,

drawing warm laughter from the crowd—offering both insight and comfort to attendees.

For many, the experience was transformative.

“There are moments that can’t be captured in words—this was one of them,” said attendee Sarah P. “The way Gurudev guided us into such stillness and joy, it felt like touching the very essence of life itself. So effortless, yet so profound. I walked out lighter, clearer, and deeply grateful.”

From ancient wisdom to global wellness

Shankar reflected on how far Eastern wellness practices have come in the West since he began teaching more than 40 years ago.

“Forty-five years back, when I started, yoga was a taboo,” he recalled. “Any Eastern practice was not considered mainstream. Today, it has become the mainstream narrative—whether it’s Zen meditation from Japan, Tai Chi from China, or yogic practices from India.”

The Art of Living Foundation’s programs are now offered in 149 universities across the United States, 16 in Canada, and hundreds more throughout Asia and South America.

Service as a way of life

Beyond meditation, Shankar’s message extends into action. His foundation’s volunteers mobilize during crises—from hurricanes in Florida to pandemic relief efforts.

“Service is not just what you do. It’s your attitude—to be ready to serve and stand up when the need arises. The best service is responding to the need of the time and place,” he added.

A lifelong advocate of the Gandhian principle of non-violence, Shankar has also mediated peace negotiations in Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he played a key role in ending the 52-year conflict between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia – People’s Army and the Colombian government. An international thriller titled White is currently in production and based on his impact. The movie is set to bring his story and that peace-building chapter to the big screen for global audiences.

A vision of more smiles

When asked what he hopes his legacy will be, Shankar’s answer was simple.

“I want to see more smiles on the faces of people,” he said. “My main thing is to see that society is free from violence and stress—and that the happiness index goes up.”

As the masterclass ended, attendees left with calm faces and uplifted hearts—proof that even in a busy city like Seattle, moments of peace and connection can ripple outward, one breath and one smile at a time.

Nina can be reached at newstips@nwasianweekly.com.