Ferguson signs order to boost immigrant protections in Washington

Gov. Bob Ferguson on Monday signed an executive order aimed at strengthening protections for immigrant communities across Washington state.

The order creates a new Immigration Sub-Cabinet, a group of state agency leaders who will meet regularly to coordinate on immigration-related issues—from data privacy to healthcare access. The goal, Ferguson said, is to ensure state agencies are working together to support immigrants and refugees, especially as federal policies grow more hostile.

“Washington is a welcoming community that values immigrants’ and refugees’ contributions to our economy and our cultural fabric,” Ferguson said. “While the federal government engages in cruel attacks on immigrant communities, we are taking action to protect the rights and interests of all Washingtonians.”

The sub-cabinet will be led by the Governor’s Office, the state Office of Equity, and the Office of Financial Management. It will also work closely with community groups to make sure immigrant voices are part of policy discussions and decisions.

In addition, the order directs all state agencies to review how they collect, share and store personal data—with a focus on protecting residents’ privacy and safety.

The sub-cabinet will report back to the governor every quarter with updates and policy recommendations.