Bruce Lee fans raise $100K for Hing Hay Park statue

More than 300 Bruce Lee fans packed Diamond Bay Restaurant on Saturday for a dim sum lunch fundraiser that brought in $100,000 to help install a bronze statue of the martial arts legend in Hing Hay Park.

Volunteers behind the project are working with the City of Seattle to finalize the statue’s location in the Chinatown-International District park. Funds raised will go toward encasing the statue in bronze and building a concrete pedestal.

A petition supporting the statue is also making the rounds and will be submitted to the city.

Speakers at the luncheon shared what Bruce Lee meant to them — from being the first Asian American celebrity role model to inspiring generations with his discipline, confidence, and philosophy.

The afternoon ended on a high note with a group photo of some of Lee’s former students alongside his daughter, Shannon Lee.