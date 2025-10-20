ad_wong.jpg

 

Bruce Lee fans raise $100K for Hing Hay Park statue

Over 300 Bruce Lee supporters attended the luncheon (Photo by Tony Au)

More than 300 Bruce Lee fans packed Diamond Bay Restaurant on Saturday for a dim sum lunch fundraiser that brought in $100,000 to help install a bronze statue of the martial arts legend in Hing Hay Park.

Volunteers behind the project are working with the City of Seattle to finalize the statue’s location in the Chinatown-International District park. Funds raised will go toward encasing the statue in bronze and building a concrete pedestal.

Students that trained directly with Bruce Lee. From left: Doug Palmer, Judge Park Eng, Wendee Ong, Shannon Lee, former Gov. Gary Locke, Greg Luke, and Gary Low (Photo by Jerry Lee)

A petition supporting the statue is also making the rounds and will be submitted to the city.

Speakers at the luncheon shared what Bruce Lee meant to them — from being the first Asian American celebrity role model to inspiring generations with his discipline, confidence, and philosophy.

The afternoon ended on a high note with a group photo of some of Lee’s former students alongside his daughter, Shannon Lee.

Bruce Lee statue committee members with sponsor Harry Chan and Shannon Lee (Photo by Jerry Lee)

 

Mayor Bruce Harrell and Shannon, daughter of Bruce Lee. (Photo by Jerry Lee)

Conrad Lee with statue at the luncheon. (Photo by Tony Au)

